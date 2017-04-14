Missing Teen Found Dead In West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. (WWJ) — A missing autistic teen from Van Buren County was found dead after an extensive search in west Michigan on Friday.
Michigan State Police say 18-year-old Shawn Capaccio walked away from his Paw Paw Township home around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. WWMT reports his body was discovered in a wooded area later Friday afternoon.
Investigators tell WWJ Newsradio they had spotted Capaccio between the time he went missing and the time of his death, but Capaccio ran away into a wooded area.
Capaccio’s family didn’t believe he was in any danger. Police don’t believe there was foul play.