Police Search For Potentially Dangerous Suspect On Detroit’s Northwest Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — Nearly a dozen police officers are on the scene in a northwest Detroit neighborhood in search for what could be a dangerous suspect.
A police presence was seen in a neighborhood near Seven Mile Rd. and Cherrylawn St. on Friday afternoon. Officers say they are looking for a suspect charged with assault with attempt to commit murder.
The man fled from officers when they tried to arrest him earlier in the day. Police have set up a perimeter and have a helicopter and tracking dogs assisting in the search.
