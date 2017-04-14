Police Searching For Car Of Man Who Was Found Killed, Burned

April 14, 2017 5:11 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle wanted in connection with a murder that happened on the city’s east side on Wednesday.

A 35-year-old man was found dead and burned on the 14600 block of Alma — neat Gratiot Ave. and Houston Whittier St. — on April 12 at around 5:20 a.m. Police say the victim’s rental vehicle was stolen.

2016 toyota camry Police Searching For Car Of Man Who Was Found Killed, Burned

A vehicle similar to that of the victim’s (photo: Detroit Police Department)

The vehicle is described as a white 2016 Toyota Camry with a Florida license plate number 003JPN.

Police say citizens should not approach the vehicle.

Anyone who has seen this vehicle is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.

