Police Searching For Car Of Man Who Was Found Killed, Burned

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle wanted in connection with a murder that happened on the city’s east side on Wednesday.
A 35-year-old man was found dead and burned on the 14600 block of Alma — neat Gratiot Ave. and Houston Whittier St. — on April 12 at around 5:20 a.m. Police say the victim’s rental vehicle was stolen.
The vehicle is described as a white 2016 Toyota Camry with a Florida license plate number 003JPN.
Police say citizens should not approach the vehicle.
Anyone who has seen this vehicle is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.