Smokey Robinson To Perform At Chene Park This Summer

DETROIT (WWJ) — The Chene Park Amphitheater box office opening on Friday was a sure sign of warmer days ahead.
Shahida Mausi, president and CEO of The Right Productions, said that people were lined up outside of the box office at 10 p.m. Thursday to be there for the 10 a.m. Friday opening.
For the first time, Detroit legend Smokey Robinson will be a part of the lineup.
“We are so pleased to have him,” Mausi said. “It’s just going to be a very, very special evening for Detroiters and for lovers of the music of Motown.”
Normal box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Here’s a list of all of the shows scheduled for this summer:
- Wed, June 7 Gregory Porter wsg One Freq
- Fri, June 9 K. Michelle, wsg Lloyd, Jeremih
- Wed, June 14 Najee wsg Kindred the Family Soul
- Wed, June 21 Jean Luc Ponty wsg James Carter Quarter
- Thurs, June 22 Joss Stone wsg Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
- Fri, June 23 Monica, Ashanti, Case, Donell Jones
- Sat, June 24 Gipsy Kings
- Wed, June 28 Will Downing wsg Chante Moore
- Wed, July 5 Damien Escobar wsg Marcus Anderson
- Sat. July 9 Smokey Robinson
- Fri, July 12 Maysa wsg Alex Bugnon
- Wed, July 19 Roy Ayers & Ronnie Laws, Lonnie Liston Smith, Tom Browne & The Superstars of Jazz Fusion Band
- Sat, July 22 Vince Neil, Autograph, Great White
- Wed, July 26 Meshell Ndegeocello wsg Anthony David
- Fri, July 28 The O’Jays and The Whispers
- Sat, July 29 Bell Biv DeVoe/ SWV/ En Vogue
- Wed, August 2 Boney James wsg Althea René
- Sat, August 5 TBD
- Wed, August 9 Shalamar with Howard Hewitt wsg Christopher Williams
- Wed, August 16 Lalah Hathaway wsg Black Bottom Collective
- Wed, August 23 Morris Day and the Time wsg Serieux