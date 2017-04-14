CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Star Wars Episode VIII ‘The Last Jedi’ Trailer Released [VIDEO]

April 14, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Star Wars

(WWJ) – They call it a “teaser” — but at just over two minutes in length, the just-released trailer for Star Wars Episode VIII, The Last Jedi, offers fans a pretty decent sneak peek at the much-anticipated film.

It will premier on in theaters just before Christmas this year, scheduled for a Dec. 15 release.

Clearly, Mark Hamill will return as anticipated as titular character Luke Skywalker, after making only a short cameo in the final scene of Episode VII, and actress Daisy Ridley will return as Rey.

As she doesn’t appear in this trailer, which will be one of several to come, fans will have to wait a little longer discover how filmmakers handle the passing of actress Carrie Fisher, who starred as Luke’s twin sister, Princess Leia Organa. (See a recently released tribute to Fisher below).

Producers have said Fisher had completed filming of all her scenes for Episode VIII before her passing, but it’s unclear at this time how the story will deal with her character going forward. Fisher was slated to appear also in Episode IX, scheduled for release in 2019. Insiders have said Leia was to play a bigger part in Episode IX than in VIII.

