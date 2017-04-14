Star Wars Episode VIII ‘The Last Jedi’ Trailer Released [VIDEO]

(WWJ) – They call it a “teaser” — but at just over two minutes in length, the just-released trailer for Star Wars Episode VIII, The Last Jedi, offers fans a pretty decent sneak peek at the much-anticipated film.

It will premier on in theaters just before Christmas this year, scheduled for a Dec. 15 release.

Clearly, Mark Hamill will return as anticipated as titular character Luke Skywalker, after making only a short cameo in the final scene of Episode VII, and actress Daisy Ridley will return as Rey.

As she doesn’t appear in this trailer, which will be one of several to come, fans will have to wait a little longer discover how filmmakers handle the passing of actress Carrie Fisher, who starred as Luke’s twin sister, Princess Leia Organa. (See a recently released tribute to Fisher below).

Producers have said Fisher had completed filming of all her scenes for Episode VIII before her passing, but it’s unclear at this time how the story will deal with her character going forward. Fisher was slated to appear also in Episode IX, scheduled for release in 2019. Insiders have said Leia was to play a bigger part in Episode IX than in VIII.