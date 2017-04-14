Tigers Fan Starts GoFundMe Page To Buy-Out Anibal Sanchez’s Contract

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Tigers have gotten off to a respectable 6-3 start to the young season, but one thing still plaguing the club is its troublesome bullpen.

At the center of those pitching struggles are Bruce Rondon and Anibal Sanchez, who have combined for a 16.48 ERA in just six combined appearances. Rondon was sent packing to Triple-A Toledo this week, but Sanchez remains with the team after imploding against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Tigers fans have seemingly seen enough, with one fan going as far as to start a GoFundMe page to raise $5 million so the club can buy-out the rest of Sanchez’s contract. The page was started by Christian Michalik of Brighton who said it’s time for Sanchez to go.

“Tigers fans to join me in raising the capital necessary to buy out Sanchez’s contract, thus starting the movement to Make the Tigers Bullpen Great Again,” Michalik wrote as a part of the page’s description. “Your contributions will help rid the Tigs of an absolute liability of a pitcher and will push the pitching staff in a positive direction in their quest for the elusive World Series title that is rightfully ours.”

Sanchez, 33, signed a five-year, $80-million contract extension with the Tigers in 2012 with a club option for 2018 and a $5 million buyout option, according to sportrac.

Since winning the American League ERA title in 2013, Sanchez has compiled a 4.92 ERA and given up 66 home runs in 85 appearances.