U-M Grad Student Wins $25K Scholarship From Porn Website [VIDEO]

April 14, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) — A student will finish her doctoral program at the University of Michigan thanks to an unlikely source.

Natalie Nevarez won a $25,000 scholarship from the porn website PornHub as part of the site’s second annual competition, this year supporting women entering STEM careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Porn Hub documented the win on YouTube, including a video of Nevarez’s pitch.

“I look at the brain structures and the neurotransmitters that are involved in the development in the selective social attachments and also in the maintenance of these attachments,” Nevarez said in her application video.

Nevarez is studying the neurobiology of monogamy in prairie voles. She is working to get a PhD in biopsychology.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia