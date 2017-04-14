U-M Grad Student Wins $25K Scholarship From Porn Website [VIDEO]

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) — A student will finish her doctoral program at the University of Michigan thanks to an unlikely source.
Natalie Nevarez won a $25,000 scholarship from the porn website PornHub as part of the site’s second annual competition, this year supporting women entering STEM careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
Porn Hub documented the win on YouTube, including a video of Nevarez’s pitch.
“I look at the brain structures and the neurotransmitters that are involved in the development in the selective social attachments and also in the maintenance of these attachments,” Nevarez said in her application video.
Nevarez is studying the neurobiology of monogamy in prairie voles. She is working to get a PhD in biopsychology.