Castellanos Blows Giant Bubble While Hustling To Third Base [VIDEO]

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Nicholas Castellanos is a professional mutitasker.

The 25-year-old Detroit Tigers third baseman made waves on social media Friday night when he hit an RBI double to give the Tigers a 7-1 lead in the 9th inning against the Cleveland Indians.

Castellanos was able to hustle to third base on the play as the Indians threw home to try to stop Jose Iglesias from scoring. But it wasn’t the late-inning heroics that had fans excited on Twitter, it was Castellanos’ ability to blow a giant bubble with his gum as he rounded second base.

Who amongst us hasn't blown a bubblegum bubble running the bases? https://t.co/nY1cf7ddmP pic.twitter.com/HXyGHEbKXw — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 15, 2017

That's talent. Castellanos blows a bubble while rounding second on RBI hit. Tigers stomping little Indians 7-1. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) April 15, 2017

Nick Castellanos: runs bases

Nicholas Castellanos: runs bases while blowing bubbles https://t.co/YTVChnZWKE — Jess (@OhhhManItsJessy) April 15, 2017

Nick Castellanos blows a huge bubble rounding second, and I do declare you gotta score that thing an RBI triple on style points alone. — Marky Schultz (@markyschultz) April 15, 2017

How on Earth was Nick Castellanos able to blow a bubble with his gum while sprinting around the bases? @tigers @blessyouboys — Charlie Szymanski (@MrMetlHed) April 15, 2017

Nick Castellanos just blew a bubble while rounding 2nd. As the kids would say, that was cold. — Geoff Anderson (@CousinGeoff) April 15, 2017

Nick Castellanos just turned a double into a triple while blowing a bubble with his gum. How is that possible? — Marc Geelhoed (@marcgeelhoed) April 15, 2017

If he keeps getting big hits like this one — that eventually was the game-winner for the Tigers — Castellanos might just blow up this season.