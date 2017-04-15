Castellanos Blows Giant Bubble While Hustling To Third Base [VIDEO]

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Nicholas Castellanos is a professional mutitasker.
The 25-year-old Detroit Tigers third baseman made waves on social media Friday night when he hit an RBI double to give the Tigers a 7-1 lead in the 9th inning against the Cleveland Indians.
Castellanos was able to hustle to third base on the play as the Indians threw home to try to stop Jose Iglesias from scoring. But it wasn’t the late-inning heroics that had fans excited on Twitter, it was Castellanos’ ability to blow a giant bubble with his gum as he rounded second base.
If he keeps getting big hits like this one — that eventually was the game-winner for the Tigers — Castellanos might just blow up this season.