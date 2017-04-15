Limo Driver Robbed And Shot Dead At Detroit Gas Station, Police Search For Armed And Dangerous Suspects

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are investigating after a limousine driver was shot dead early Saturday morning.
Police responding to the scene just after 3 a.m. found a 44-year-old black man with multiple gunshot wounds in the in the back seat of the vehicle.
A police spokesman says he was robbed by two black males armed with guns at a BP Gas Station on W. Warren Ave. near the I-96 Service Drive.
Police are searching for two unidentified suspects who are considered to be armed and dangerous.
The first suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s with short hair who was wearing all black at the time of the crime.
The second suspect is described as a black man in his 40s with cornrows, wearing a black Chicago Bears Starter jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Homicide Detectives at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.