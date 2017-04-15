Limo Driver Robbed And Shot Dead At Detroit Gas Station, Police Search For Armed And Dangerous Suspects

April 15, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, robbery

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are investigating after a limousine driver was shot dead early Saturday morning.

Police responding to the scene just after 3 a.m. found a 44-year-old black man with multiple gunshot wounds in the in the back seat of the vehicle.

A police spokesman says he was robbed by two black males armed with guns at a BP Gas Station on W. Warren Ave. near the I-96 Service Drive.

img 6110 Limo Driver Robbed And Shot Dead At Detroit Gas Station, Police Search For Armed And Dangerous Suspects

(photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police are searching for two unidentified suspects who are considered to be armed and dangerous.

The first suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s with short hair who was wearing all black at the time of the crime.

The second suspect is described as a black man in his 40s with cornrows, wearing a black Chicago Bears Starter jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Homicide Detectives at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia