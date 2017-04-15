Officer Injured After Suspected Drunk Driver Plows Into Police Cruiser

DETROIT (WWJ) — A 39-year-old man is in custody after hitting a Detroit police officer with his car early Saturday morning.
A man in a red SUV plowed into a police cruiser around 4 a.m. Saturday morning while officers were responding to an accident investigation on Grand River Ave. and Temple St. near MotorCity Casino.
The man was arrested at the scene for drunk driving after blowing a 0.12 during a Breathalyzer test.
The officer suffered a broken leg and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.
