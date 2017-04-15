WATCH: Royal Oak Teacher Goes On ‘The Ellen Show’ After Viral Spelling Bee Video, Gets $20K Surprise

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) — A Royal Oak teacher and a local school are both $10,000 richer after a video of a prank spelling test went viral.
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres got word of the April Fools’ Day joke and loved it so much she invited Oakland Elementary School 4th grade teacher Joe Dombrowski onto her show.
“I don’t know if you’re teaching them anything, but I think it’s good that you’re funny,” DeGeneres said to crowd laughter.
“That’s the thing, though — if they’re laughing they’re going to remember it,” Dombrowksi said.
DeGeneres gave Dombrowski a spelling test of her own, with the final word being “Shutterfly” — a publishing service which donated $10,000 for classroom supplies and another $10,000 for the local teacher.
The April Fools’ prank got more than 19 million view on Facebook. Dombrowski challenged his students to spell word such as Blorskee, Tangateen, Rol-aska-tox and GÜRRR.