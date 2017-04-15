CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WATCH: Royal Oak Teacher Goes On ‘The Ellen Show’ After Viral Spelling Bee Video, Gets $20K Surprise

April 15, 2017 5:20 PM
Filed Under: Ellen DeGeneres

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) — A Royal Oak teacher and a local school are both $10,000 richer after a video of a prank spelling test went viral.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres got word of the April Fools’ Day joke and loved it so much she invited Oakland Elementary School 4th grade teacher Joe Dombrowski onto her show.

“I don’t know if you’re teaching them anything, but I think it’s good that you’re funny,” DeGeneres said to crowd laughter.

“That’s the thing, though — if they’re laughing they’re going to remember it,” Dombrowksi said.

DeGeneres gave Dombrowski a spelling test of her own, with the final word being “Shutterfly” — a publishing service which donated $10,000 for classroom supplies and another $10,000 for the local teacher.

The April Fools’ prank got more than 19 million view on Facebook. Dombrowski challenged his students to spell word such as Blorskee, Tangateen, Rol-aska-tox and GÜRRR.

