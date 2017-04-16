Boyd, Avila Lead Tigers Past Indians 4-1 For Series Win

April 16, 2017 5:04 PM

By STEVE HERRICK/Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) – Matthew Boyd allowed one run in six innings, Alex Avila hit a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers defeated the Cleveland Indians 4-1 on Sunday to take two of three from the AL champions.

Boyd (2-1) won his second straight start, and Alex Wilson, Justin Wilson and Francisco Rodriguez combined with one-hit relief to finish the seven-hitter. Rodriguez worked around Jose Ramirez’s one-out double in the ninth for his fifth save.

Carlos Carrasco (1-1) made his first appearance against Detroit since his right hand was broken by Ian Kinsler’s line drive in September. Carrasco gave up two runs, four hits and five walks in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five, including Justin Upton three times.

Cleveland went 14-4 against Detroit last year as it won the AL Central. The Indians have lost seven of nine after an opening three-game sweep of Texas.

 
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia