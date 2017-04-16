CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Volunteering: The Focus On Others During The Holidays

April 16, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: Meals on Wheels, Volunteers

DETROIT (WWJ) – Driving down the neighborhood streets he used to play in as a kid — Fred Ziegenbein now finds more purpose to the stops he makes along the way.

It might be a bit of a surprise for folks to see 82-year-old Ziegenbein delivering their meal – but for the former Detroiter – it’s another good day to connect with friends — those along his route delivering Meals on Wheels.

meals for mow credit marty powers Volunteering: The Focus On Others During The Holidays

Boxes of meals ready for delivery.

Typically, the meals are delivered Monday through Friday — but Ziegenbein, along with another Meals volunteer Marty Powers were making special Easter Day deliveries to the seniors along their route.

meals volunteers mpowers Volunteering: The Focus On Others During The Holidays

Fred Ziegenbein and Marty Powers volunteer with Meals on Wheels.

Sarah Miller gets an emotional boost whenever she sees her friend Ziegenbein at her door — meal in hand. They’ve become acquainted over time and look forward to even small exchanges that happen along the way.

For volunteers — it’s a opportunity to fill a need and connect on holidays that can be lonely for older adults.

It can be an absolutely essential service for many older adults—providing a hot meal, a friendly visitor and someone to check in on them every weekday. The Area Agency on Aging 1-B helps support the Meals on Wheels program in six counties here in southeast Michigan (Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St Clair and Washtenaw).

Find more information about VOLUNTEERING HERE. 

