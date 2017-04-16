Volunteering: The Focus On Others During The Holidays

DETROIT (WWJ) – Driving down the neighborhood streets he used to play in as a kid — Fred Ziegenbein now finds more purpose to the stops he makes along the way.

It might be a bit of a surprise for folks to see 82-year-old Ziegenbein delivering their meal – but for the former Detroiter – it’s another good day to connect with friends — those along his route delivering Meals on Wheels.

Typically, the meals are delivered Monday through Friday — but Ziegenbein, along with another Meals volunteer Marty Powers were making special Easter Day deliveries to the seniors along their route.

Sarah Miller gets an emotional boost whenever she sees her friend Ziegenbein at her door — meal in hand. They’ve become acquainted over time and look forward to even small exchanges that happen along the way.

For volunteers — it’s a opportunity to fill a need and connect on holidays that can be lonely for older adults.

It can be an absolutely essential service for many older adults—providing a hot meal, a friendly visitor and someone to check in on them every weekday. The Area Agency on Aging 1-B helps support the Meals on Wheels program in six counties here in southeast Michigan (Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St Clair and Washtenaw).

Find more information about VOLUNTEERING HERE.