Ann Arbor Named Best City To Live In America

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) — Michiganders know that the Great Lakes State is a great place to live, but now one local city is getting high praise from a national ratings site.
Niche.com — a website that evaluates and ranks cities, their neighborhoods and school systems — released a list this week of which cities are the best to live in throughout the United States — Ann Arbor, Michigan coming in at the top spot.
Graded were Ann Arbor’s public school system, housing, crime and safety, nightlife and diversity. The city was awarded perfect A+ scores for its public schools and being good for families.
As far as crime goes, Ann Arbor received a B grade for coming in just over the national average in rapes. However, the city came in way under national averages for assaults, robberies and motor vehicle thefts.
All three of Ann Arbor’s public high schools — Huron High School, Pioneer High School and Skyline High School — were awarded A+ grades.
Education is where Ann Arbor stands out from the rest. Home to the University Of Michigan, 42 percent of Ann Arbor residents have a Master’s Degree or higher. The national average is 11 percent.
Only one other Michigan city — Grand Rapids — made the list of 100 U.S. cities, coming in at No. 68.
Top 10:
- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Naperville, Illinois
- Arlington, Virginia
- Columbia, Maryland
- Berkeley, California
- The Woodlands, Texas
- Plano, Texas
- Overland Park, Kansas
- Boudler, Colorado
- Irvine, California