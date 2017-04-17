CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Farmington Hills Man Gets 25 Years For Sexual Relationship With 15-Year-Old Girl

April 17, 2017 6:35 PM
Filed Under: Timothy Fulgenzi
fulgenzi Farmington Hills Man Gets 25 Years For Sexual Relationship With 15 Year Old Girl

Timothy Allen Fulgenzi (police handout)

DETROIT (WWJ) — A Farmington Hills man has been sentenced to 25 years in Federal prison for the sexual exploitation of a teenage girl.

Timothy Fulgenzi, 38, had developed a sexual relationship with the 15-year-old daughter of his then-girlfriend in 2015, and convinced her to send him nude pictures of herself on Facebook.

When confronted by the girl’s mother about the relationship, he fled with the girl in a stolen car to Tennessee. He was arrested in a Subway restaurant in that state and brought back to Michigan to face charges.

Fulgenzi pleaded guilty to production of child pornography and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Fulgenzi also has a 2001 conviction for criminal sexual conduct with another underage girl.

Because of this prior crime, Fulgenzi had been a registered sex offender when he committed his crimes in this case.

