Farmington Hills Man Gets 25 Years For Sexual Relationship With 15-Year-Old Girl

DETROIT (WWJ) — A Farmington Hills man has been sentenced to 25 years in Federal prison for the sexual exploitation of a teenage girl.
Timothy Fulgenzi, 38, had developed a sexual relationship with the 15-year-old daughter of his then-girlfriend in 2015, and convinced her to send him nude pictures of herself on Facebook.
When confronted by the girl’s mother about the relationship, he fled with the girl in a stolen car to Tennessee. He was arrested in a Subway restaurant in that state and brought back to Michigan to face charges.
Fulgenzi pleaded guilty to production of child pornography and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Fulgenzi also has a 2001 conviction for criminal sexual conduct with another underage girl.
Because of this prior crime, Fulgenzi had been a registered sex offender when he committed his crimes in this case.