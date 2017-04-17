Former Lion ‘Bubba’ Baker Has ‘Shark Tank’ To Thank For His Multimillion-Dollar Boneless Rib Company

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Everyday I think of something that I could sell on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank.’ This is the best show on TV. For whatever reason, it seems that every brilliant idea I come up with has already been done.

Not so for former Detroit Lion defensive lineman Al “Bubba” Baker, who did have an original idea and made it big when “Shark” Daymond John got on board.

When Baker first appeared on the show in 2013, his Bubba Q (boneless ribs) did $154,000 in sales. This past Friday night, the show caught up with Baker to see how his company is doing since appearing on ‘Shark Tank.’ Turns out, his company is now doing $16 million in sales.

According to CNBC.com:

“The future couldn’t be brighter for Al,” John said on Friday’s episode of “Shark Tank.’ “I still believe that this will potentially be my biggest deal ever.” Baker’s exponential growth is the result of getting a contract with CKE Restaurants, the parent company of both Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s.

Baker has a patent on his boneless ribs and Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s came up to his booth at a food show, and apparently loved it. Since then, his ribs are in 3,000 franchise locations. CKE bought one million pounds of boneless baby back ribs.

“When you have a project that is 30 some years in the making and you finally see it come to fruition — the emotions, it was overwhelming,” said Baker. “It’s been three years and sales are at $16 million and I just can’t believe it.”

The face says it all. The new @CarlsJr @Hardees Baby Back Rib burger is DELICIOUS. Get yours starting April 26! @bubbasq60 #SharkTank pic.twitter.com/R10oAvKZAE — Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) April 15, 2017

I’m so glad to see @TheSharkDaymond and @Bubbasq60 doing so well! Those ribs sure are great! — Barbara Corcoran (@BarbaraCorcoran) April 15, 2017

Baker played with the Lions from 1978-1982, winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1978. He was part of the “Silver Rush.”