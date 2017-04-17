Kate Upton Dresses Up As Britney Spears From ‘Baby One More Time’ [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Any young man who grew up in the 90s had their ultimate fantasy just come to life.
Spike TV has a show called “Lip Sync Battle” where celebrities dress up and perform their favorite songs in front of LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen.
Usually these performances are spot on and Justin Verlander’s fiance and Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model Kate Upton decided to try to break the Internet with her performance.
Upton dressed up as Britney Spears from the “Baby One More Time” video complete with the school girl uniform and pig tails.
Right now, the clip on YouTube is only a glimpse into what we will all be able to see this Thursday night when it airs at 10 p.m. on Spike.
Based on the look from Teigen, Upton just may have pulled off this look better than Spears.