L. Brooks Patterson Names Oakland County’s New Homeland Security Manager

PONTIAC (AP) — A former deputy director of Auburn Hill’s Emergency Services Police Division has been named manager of Homeland Security for Oakland County.
Thomas Hardesty was appointed to the post by County Executive L. Brooks Patterson and started work Monday.
The 52-year-old Hardesty will be responsible for ensuring the county’s preparedness for natural or man-made hazards.
Hardesty had been the Oakland County medical examiner office’s administrator since October 2015. He retired in 2014 from Auburn Hills police.
He joined the Auburn Hills Police Department in 1989 and was a lieutenant in criminal investigations before moving up to Emergency Services.
