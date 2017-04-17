Matthew Stafford Goes Wakesurfing Over Easter Weekend [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Maybe I am getting old and this blog is a sign of it.
The weather was gorgeous for Easter weekend. Yes, it was a little windy but it was hard to not be outside enjoying the sunshine.
Matthew Stafford must have had the same thought, as his wife Kelly posted a short video on her Snapchat account showing her man wakesurfing.
It’s fun and all, but I have a problem with it. I feel the risk of injury is pretty high. Coming off a finger injury at the end of the year, this really is a cause of concern. Even though when you are wakesurfing you aren’t gripping onto anything so the finger can’t be at that much of a risk — but you also have to be a little nervous that falling off that board would bring on some bumps and bruises.
If you look on the bright side, at least Stafford didn’t go the route of DeAndre Levy and decide to stand on the wing of a moving plane.
Do you have a problem with Stafford wakesurfing?