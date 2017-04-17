CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Matthew Stafford Goes Wakesurfing Over Easter Weekend [VIDEO]

April 17, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions, matthew stafford

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Maybe I am getting old and this blog is a sign of it.

The weather was gorgeous for Easter weekend. Yes, it was a little windy but it was hard to not be outside enjoying the sunshine.

Matthew Stafford must have had the same thought, as his wife Kelly posted a short video on her Snapchat account showing her man wakesurfing.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO

It’s fun and all, but I have a problem with it. I feel the risk of injury is pretty high. Coming off a finger injury at the end of the year, this really is a cause of concern. Even though when you are wakesurfing you aren’t gripping onto anything so the finger can’t be at that much of a risk — but you also have to be a little nervous that falling off that board would bring on some bumps and bruises.

If you look on the bright side, at least Stafford didn’t go the route of DeAndre Levy and decide to stand on the wing of a moving plane.

Do you have a problem with Stafford wakesurfing?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia