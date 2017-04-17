CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Out-Of-Gas Motorist May Be Cause Of Milk Tanker Rollover

April 17, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Milk Truck Spill

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (WWJ) – The Saint Clair County sheriff’s office says a tanker truck crash on I-94 Monday morning may have been caused by an out-of-gas motorist who abandoned their car on the roadway.

“I don’t know if they were coasting empty or what happened but they left their car in the roadway,” said Sheriff Tim Donnellon.

He says one semi-truck nearly collided with the abandoned car, but a second truck carrying thousands of gallons of milk hit the vehicle– spilling its load onto I-94 westbound.

“It’s not bio-hazardous, not like fuel or anything of that nature – it was just milk but at this point another milk-hauler is going to syphon from one tank to the other tank.”

Clean-up crews remain on the scene. No one was injured.

