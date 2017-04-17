Out-Of-Gas Motorist May Be Cause Of Milk Tanker Rollover

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (WWJ) – The Saint Clair County sheriff’s office says a tanker truck crash on I-94 Monday morning may have been caused by an out-of-gas motorist who abandoned their car on the roadway.
“I don’t know if they were coasting empty or what happened but they left their car in the roadway,” said Sheriff Tim Donnellon.
He says one semi-truck nearly collided with the abandoned car, but a second truck carrying thousands of gallons of milk hit the vehicle– spilling its load onto I-94 westbound.
“It’s not bio-hazardous, not like fuel or anything of that nature – it was just milk but at this point another milk-hauler is going to syphon from one tank to the other tank.”
Clean-up crews remain on the scene. No one was injured.