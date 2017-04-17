Royal Oak Police Chief To Give Tour Of Proposed Police Station On Facebook Live

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) — Residents in Royal Oak will get a tour of a possible future police station on Facebook this week.
Police Chief Corrigan O’Dononhue will give residents a tour of the proposed police station development during a Facebook Live video stream on Thursday at 8 p.m.
Viewers will be able to see the plans for the proposed two-story station, as well as ask questions and provide feedback. The station would sit on 11 Mile Rd. near S. Troy St. — near the Farmers Market.
The 40,000 square foot facility could cost nearly $20 million to build and would need approval by city officials by July, according to The Oakland Press.
Click HERE to go to the Royal Oak City Hall Facebook page to view the event.