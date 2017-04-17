Toddler Hospitalized After Being Struck By Lawnmower Driven By Grandparent

SOUTH LYON (WWJ) — A toddler was hospitalized on Monday afternoon after being hit by a lawnmower that was being driven by his grandparent.
Green Oak Charter Township police say the incident occurred at a home in the area of Ten Mile Rd. and Pheasant Lake Rd. in South Lyon at around 2 p.m.
The 2-year-old boy was struck by the mowing deck attached to a riding tractor. The child ran out in front of the mower and the grandparent could not stop before striking the boy.
First responders provided medical care for a child at the scene before he was taken to the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital for emergency care.
The extent of the child’s injuries and his condition are currently unknown.
