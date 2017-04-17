Verlander, Wilson Wash Away Cleveland Beatings With ‘Cold Beer’

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Justin Verlander and Alex Wilson took their lumps in Cleveland over the weekend — in Wilson’s case, quite literally.

Both pitchers recovered with a tried and true remedy: cold beer.

After Wilson was hit in the face by a comebacker in the Tigers’ 4-1 win on Sunday, resulting in a welt around his left eye, he told fans not to worry.

Thanks for all the concern but I'm just fine nothin a nice cold beer can't fix before this off day!! #WinTheDamnThing #letsgo #EyeOnTheBall — Alex Wilson (@WillyWilson18) April 16, 2017

Wilson, it should be noted, stayed in the game after the incident, striking out the next two batters to boot.

Alex Wilson takes a ball to the face, stays in and strikes out the next two batters. Do not mess with @WillyWilson18 #CountryStrong — DKTee (@DonKellyTshirts) April 16, 2017

“I never doubted his toughness,” manager Brad Ausmus told reporters. “He’s a good old Texas boy.”

Alex Wilson takes one off the face. #tigers pic.twitter.com/Xui3BrPSKp — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) April 17, 2017

Then there was Verlander, who was rocked on Saturday night to the tune of nine runs in four innings. Afterward, it was speculated that he had been tipping his pitches. Verlander made light of the matter on Monday’s off day.

Good form, no doubt about it.

Perhaps Wilson and Verlander are taking their cues from their skipper. When asked last year how he preserved his knees over an 18-year career behind the plate, Ausmus replied, “Light beer.”

#Tigers Brad Ausmus was asked if he had a special training regimen during his playing days to preserve his knees. "Light beer," he replied. — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) August 29, 2016

Wilson, though, might take exception to the *light* beer part. What good old Texas boy wouldn’t?