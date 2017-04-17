Verlander, Wilson Wash Away Cleveland Beatings With ‘Cold Beer’

April 17, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Alex Wilson, Brad Ausmus, Justin Verlander, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Justin Verlander and Alex Wilson took their lumps in Cleveland over the weekend — in Wilson’s case, quite literally.

Both pitchers recovered with a tried and true remedy: cold beer.

After Wilson was hit in the face by a comebacker in the Tigers’ 4-1 win on Sunday, resulting in a welt around his left eye, he told fans not to worry.

Wilson, it should be noted, stayed in the game after the incident, striking out the next two batters to boot.

“I never doubted his toughness,” manager Brad Ausmus told reporters. “He’s a good old Texas boy.”

Then there was Verlander, who was rocked on Saturday night to the tune of nine runs in four innings. Afterward, it was speculated that he had been tipping his pitches. Verlander made light of the matter on Monday’s off day.

Good form, no doubt about it.

Perhaps Wilson and Verlander are taking their cues from their skipper. When asked last year how he preserved his knees over an 18-year career behind the plate, Ausmus replied, “Light beer.”

Wilson, though, might take exception to the *light* beer part. What good old Texas boy wouldn’t?

