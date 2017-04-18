AJ Hawk To Retire With The Green Bay Packers

April 18, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: AJ Hawk, Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Linebacker A.J. Hawk will retire with the Green Bay Packers.

The 2006 draft pick out of Ohio State ranks first in franchise history with 1,118 career tackles. Hawk played in 142 of a possible 144 regular-season games with Green Bay, appearing in all 16 contests in eight of his nine seasons with the Packers. He played one season with the Cincinnati Bengals and appeared in one game for the Atlanta Falcons last year.

Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy says Hawk’s “leadership and toughness were instrumental” in the team’s success.
___
More AP NFL: pro32.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia