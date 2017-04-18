Birthday Boy Miguel Cabrera Crushes Monster Home Run [VIDEO]

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins
Have a day, Miggy!
Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera celebrated his 34th birthday on Tuesday night with a gargantuan home run to center field against the Tampa Bay Rays.
That home run was the second that Cabrera has hit on his birthday during his career, joining a bomb he hit against the Seattle Mariners in 2010. It also was his 449th career home run, tying him with Jeff Bagwell and Vladimir Guerrero for 38th in MLB history.
The future Hall of Famer may be playing his 15th season in the Majors, but he’s still showing no signs of slowing down.