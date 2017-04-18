CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Bruins Fan Tries To Swipe Stick From Senators Player [VIDEO]

April 18, 2017 9:16 AM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators

By KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Ottawa Senators needed a late rally in Game 2 to tie up their Eastern Conference quarterfinal matchup with the Boston Bruins.

In Game 3, they had to stave off a furious charge by the Bruins to regain the series lead.

Bobby Ryan scored on a tip-in on a power play 5:43 into overtime, and Ottawa recovered after giving up a three-goal lead to beat Boston 4-3 Monday night and take a 2-1 edge in the first-round series.

Just over a minute after Bruins center Riley Nash received a two-minute penalty for roughing Ryan, Ryan got free in the zone, tapping the puck in on assists by Kyle Turris and Erik Karlsson. Mike Hoffman added two goals for Ottawa, with Derick Brassard scoring the other. Craig Anderson finished with 17 saves.

“I always say that you make your money during the season, but you make your reputation in the playoffs, and right now he’s showing everybody that he’s a gamer,” Senators coach Guy Boucher said of Ryan.

It was the second straight overtime game of the series, and second consecutive win for the Senators following their 4-3 victory in Game 2.
Game 4 is Wednesday night in Boston.

This time, the Bruins rallied from a 3-0 deficit with three goals in the second period, tying the game on a power-play goal by David Pastrnak.
Noel Acciari and David Backes also scored for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots.

“We were allowed to play in the second and third (periods), we were a better team,” Pastrnak said. “We had many opportunities to end it in the third.”

Bruins fans rained sustained boos on the referees after Ryan’s goal and threw items on the TD Garden ice in protest of Nash’s penalty, which give the Senators the man advantage.

Boston interim coach Bruce Cassidy said the penalty zapped the energy from his team’s surge to tie it in regulation.

“Yeah, I agree with you 100 percent — demoralizing,” he said.

Ottawa seemed to be cruising in the second period following Hoffman’s second goal of the night off a power play to make it 3-0. But then Boston finally got going on the offensive end.

First, Acciari, who returned from injury, scored with a tip-in off a miss by John-Michael Liles. That was followed 42 seconds later by Backes’ slap shot after he broke through the defense to swipe the puck and open the ice.

Then, the Bruins finally cashed in on Pastrnak’s goal, with Dion Phaneuf in the penalty box for slashing.

It nearly nullified what was a dominant start by the Senators, who kept the action on their side of the red line for most of the first period.

The Bruins played through a rash of injuries in the first two games and were missing defensemen Adam McQuaid, Torey Krug, Brandon Carlo and Colin Miller on Monday.
Acciari and center David Krejci both returned, but Boston struggled early to find much offensive traction.

Hoffman and Brassard scored just 25 seconds apart in the first period and exploited a depleted Boston defense to give Ottawa a 2-0 lead.

The Bruins made up for their sloppy start and came out more aggressive on the offensive end in the second period, scoring three goals on just seven shots — including the two in 42 seconds — to get back into the game.

The Senators outshot the Bruins 10-3 in the first, taking advantage of several defensive breakdowns on their side of the ice.

Ottawa’s first goal of the night came after Karlsson flipped a pass behind Boston’s defense to spring Hoffman on a breakaway. Hoffman controlled the puck and easily tapped it by Rask into the right corner of the net.

Then Brassard got on the board, slipping a slap shot by Rask for his second goal in two games.

Backes had the best opportunity to score for the Bruins in first period, but his attempt to fire a glove-side shot by Anderson was wide right, striking the post.

It was the first game of the series that the Bruins had trailed after the opening 20 minutes.

“Momentums are crazy,” Anderson said. “Win your little battles and it goes a long way in the war.”

NOTES: Ottawa was 2 for 4 on power plays. … Acciari and Tommy Cross both played in their first NHL playoff games, bringing the total to 11 Bruins that have made their postseason debuts in the series.
___
More AP NHL hockey at https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia