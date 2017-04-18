Carjacking, Two Shootings End With Dramatic Police Chase And Crash

(WWJ) A night of mayhem including two shootings in Detroit started at about 11:30 p.m. Monday with a carjacking near Prevost Street and Santa Maria Avenue.
The victim said he was shot in the back by a man who demanded his Dodge Charger.
The next report came in like this: 20 minutes later near I-75 and 7 Mile Road, three men in a Dodge Charger pulled up next to someone at I-75 and 7 Mile Road and shot them before racing off.
Not long afterward, Detroit police spotted the distinctive ride and gave chase.
The pursuit ended with a dramatic crash at the Goodyear Auto Service Center on East Grand Boulevard in New Center.
One man was arrested, the other two managed to flee, police said. Officers are searching for them, though they have no public description to release.
As for the victims, both were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions are still unknown.