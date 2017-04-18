Conservatives Protest Against Republicans Who Opposed Michigan Income Tax Cut

BIRMINGHAM (AP) — A conservative group is organizing six protests across Michigan to criticize a dozen House Republicans who voted against cutting the state’s income tax.
The Michigan Conservative Coalition said it was holding rallies Tuesday at six post offices to coincide with the tax filing deadline. The protests were scheduled in Birmingham, Mount Clemens, Novi, Holland, Traverse City and Hudsonville — areas represented by some of the Republicans who voted no.
Legislation narrowly defeated in the GOP-led House in February would have lowered the 4.25 percent income tax to 4.05 percent and potentially more.
Michigan Conservative Coalition President Rosanne Ponkowski calls Republicans who voted no the “dirty dozen.” They have said they were being fiscally responsible because lawmakers had not identified spending cuts to offset the lost tax revenue.
