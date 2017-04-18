Doctors Report More Men Getting Botox, Fillers Seeking Youthful Look

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Looking young is big business — and doctors are reporting more and more men are seeking out that fountain of youth.

Farmington Hills dermatologist Wendy Sadoff says she’s seeing more and more males coming into her office for anti-aging treatments.

“They’re coming in for toxin, such as Botox to decrease the furrow between their brows, and they are also coming in because their eyes are appearing more hollow and cheeks hollow, and it’s giving them a more aged appearance,” Sadoff said.

Sadoff told WWJ’s Dr. Deanna Lites it’s important to see a doctor who often performs procedures on men — because when it comes to these treatments, the sexes aren’t the same.

“If a practitioner is used to using neurotoxin in women, they’re going to be used to a pattern of injections which lead to a nice arched brow, they’re going to be using fillers that create a nice apple or high cheekbone — and that’s not at all a result that you want to see in men,” she explained.

“You don’t want those feminizing features. You want to maintain the flatter brow, still treating the wrinkles, you want to decrease the hollowness but maintain proper angles. So it’s very important to understand make anatomy, very different than female anatomy.”

Sadoff says the amount and type of product she uses can also be different for men and women.

Those considering these treatments should note it’s not a permanent fix. Injections of Botox to smooth out wrinkles will last three to four months, with fillers lasting around six months to two years.

The good news, Sadoff says: There’s minimal pain with these procedures and no downtime.

However, it can be expensive. Health insurance will not cover cosmetic treatments — which can run from a few hundred dollars and up, depending on how much product is used.

Sadoff said it’s a good idea to go in for a consultation first to work out what you’re looking for and get your questions answered.