Family Names Their Kid After Jim Harbaugh [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
When it came to naming a kid, my plan was to always name him or her Jordan. Instead of doing that I wound up with a dog named Jordan so I saved that poor little kid the jokes of being named after an athlete.
One little man will forever be attached to Jim Harbaugh — but not by his choice.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon saying, “Something about this kid, A Winner & Champ all the way! Enthusiasm! M Fan! Harbaugh Lee Fettig, keep an eye on him.”
Harbaugh Lee Fettig is an odd name to me. I would like to think that Harbaugh would have been a better middle name than the actual first name of the young man. For his sake I really hope he grows up to be a huge Michigan fan and doesn’t wind up liking Michigan State or even worse Ohio State.
Lets just hope that Michigan football has won a Big Ten title under Harbaugh by the time the kid is in college.