CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Family Names Their Kid After Jim Harbaugh [PHOTO]

April 18, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

When it came to naming a kid, my plan was to always name him or her Jordan. Instead of doing that I wound up with a dog named Jordan so I saved that poor little kid the jokes of being named after an athlete.

One little man will forever be attached to Jim Harbaugh — but not by his choice.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon saying, “Something about this kid, A Winner & Champ all the way! Enthusiasm! M Fan! Harbaugh Lee Fettig, keep an eye on him.”

Harbaugh Lee Fettig is an odd name to me. I would like to think that Harbaugh would have been a better middle name than the actual first name of the young man. For his sake I really hope he grows up to be a huge Michigan fan and doesn’t wind up liking Michigan State or even worse Ohio State.

Lets just hope that Michigan football has won a Big Ten title under Harbaugh by the time the kid is in college.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia