CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Marital Problems Another Concern For Knicks’ Anthony [VIDEO]

April 18, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Carmelo Anthony, La La Anthony, New York Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Carmelo Anthony’s concerns go beyond his future with the New York Knicks.

The All-Star forward and his wife, actress La La Anthony, are separated, according to a report from TMZ . The website says she moved out of the family’s home last week and has her own place in New York.

The couple married in 2010 in New York, and Carmelo Anthony soon after began seeking a trade from Denver to the Knicks. A deal was made the following February, but now he may be on the move again.

Knicks President Phil Jackson suggested last week a trade may be best for the team and its leading scorer, saying the Knicks “have not been able to win with him on the court at this time.”

The fractured relationship between Jackson and Anthony made the biggest headlines in another failed season for the Knicks, who finished 31-51. The Knicks tried to move Anthony before the trade deadline in February, but Jackson said they couldn’t find anything that made sense.

Anthony has a no-trade clause in his contract, which has two years and about $54 million left, and would need to agree to any deal. He has often said he wants to stay in New York and his family’s happiness is his No. 1 concern.

However, Anthony said last week that winning was now what’s most important. He will be 33 next month and has never won an NBA title.

The couple have a 10-year-old son, Kiyan, who is frequently seen around the Knicks’ locker room. The TMZ report said the couple has no plans to move him from his friends and school.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia