MSU Football Recruit Caught With Alcohol During Official Campus Visit

April 18, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: Jacub Panasiuk, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Jacub Panasiuk, a Michigan State football recruit set to enroll in the school this summer, received an alcohol citation during his official campus visit in January, according to mlive.com.

Court records showed that Panasiuk, 17, was cited for minor in possession of alcohol at 12:51 a.m. on Jan. 14.

This misdemeanor charge was later dismissed in favor of a civil infraction for which Panasiuk paid a $155 fine on March 31.

Panasiuk, a three-star defensive line prospect from Illinois, singed his National Letter of Intent with Michigan State on Feb. 1. According to Rivals.com, he chose MSU over Minnesota, Illinois and Indiana, among others.

Panasiuk’s older brother, Mike, also plays football for the Spartans.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia