MSU Football Recruit Caught With Alcohol During Official Campus Visit

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Jacub Panasiuk, a Michigan State football recruit set to enroll in the school this summer, received an alcohol citation during his official campus visit in January, according to mlive.com.
Court records showed that Panasiuk, 17, was cited for minor in possession of alcohol at 12:51 a.m. on Jan. 14.
This misdemeanor charge was later dismissed in favor of a civil infraction for which Panasiuk paid a $155 fine on March 31.
Panasiuk, a three-star defensive line prospect from Illinois, singed his National Letter of Intent with Michigan State on Feb. 1. According to Rivals.com, he chose MSU over Minnesota, Illinois and Indiana, among others.
Panasiuk’s older brother, Mike, also plays football for the Spartans.