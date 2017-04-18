CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Police Chief: 2 Of 8 Suspects In Viral Greektown Brawl Arrested

April 18, 2017 2:28 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two of eight suspects wanted in Greektown brawl that went viral on video are in custody, according to Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Craig said at a news conference Tuesday, that both are male Inkster residents, and were the “most violent,” of those involved.

He said police are still searching for the remaining six suspects involved, all of them have been identified, and none of them are Detroit residents.

He urged the reaming six suspects, all believed to be from Inkster, to turn themselves in.

“You don’t get to come in Detroit and engage in that kind of behavior,” the chief said. “We have eyes everywhere.”

Craig said the incident is not believed to have been gang-related.

One man who was seriously injured — seen hitting his head on a curb in the video now viewed on Facebook 2.1 million times — was taken by EMS to a local hospital. He remained hospitalized Tuesday but was expected to recover, Craig said.

Police have said they were never called to the disturbance in the busy entertainment district Saturday night, but they were made aware of it via Facebook. By the time officers arrived on the scene, the suspects had fled.

Craig said his department would immediately increase patrols to summertime levels in the wake of the disturbance.

The names of those arrested are being withheld pending an arrangement.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Mike Smith says:
    April 18, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    What sort of “arrangement” is pending before their names are released?

    Reply | Report comment |

