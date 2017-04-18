Pregnant Woman Rescued From The Detroit River

(WWJ) A pregnant woman was rescued Monday night after she fell into the Detroit River near Riverside Park.
Witnesses saw the woman in the water flailing and yelling for help. The Good Samaritans tried to help the woman until officers arrived. When they did, two police officers and a medic jumped into the water to save her.
They were assisted by the J W Westcott mail barge, which arrived on the scene just south of the Ambassador bridge.
The woman was pulled onto the barge and later transported to the hospital for hypothermia treatment.
Her baby was delivered.
The two officers and the medic were also treated for hypothermia and all three are listed in stable condition.