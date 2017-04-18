Starbucks To Serve Up ‘Unicorn Frappuccino’ For A Limited Time

(WWJ) – Coffee, it is not — a new pink drink coming soon at Starbucks is causing a buzz online.

Capitalizing on a recent surge in popularity of colorful unicorn-themed foods and beverages, Starbucks will be serving up a color-changing, flavor-changing drink for five days only: April 19-23, while supplies last.

In a media release, Starbucks says the “Unicorn Frappuccino” blended crème beverage is made with a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle. It is finished with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping.

“Like its mythical namesake, the Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème comes with a bit of magic, starting as a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity,” the company claims. “But give it a stir and its color changes to pink, and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart. The more swirl, the more the beverage’s color and flavors transform.”

It’s unclear yet if the unusual concoction will taste good (or gross), but there’s a lot of talk about the drink on social media.

Can't wait to get my hands on the #unicornfrappuccino from @Starbucks. I wonder if it comes in decaf for my daughter to try too. 🦄 🌈 — 3rdplacemom (@3rdPlaceMom) April 18, 2017

Only 13 year old girls will order the Unicorn Frappuccino — Doug Sisk (@Doug_Sisk) April 18, 2017

I have finals to worry about. I can't concern myself with a unicorn frappuccino — Hannah Maria (@MissHannahB) April 9, 2017

No word on the price. Find it at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.