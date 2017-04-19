19-Year-Old Man Charged In Shooting Of 2 Detroit Cops

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 19-year-old man has been charged in the non-fatal shooting of two Detroit police officers.

Juwan Alexander Plummer, who has shown remorse, is charged with discharging a firearm in a building causing serious injury, assault and four counts of felony firearm.

WWJ’s Stephanie Davis reports Plummer looked very disturbed and said few words during his video arraignment Wednesday in 36th District Court. Bond was set at $25,000, 10 percent.

According to the Wayne County prosecutors, Plummer fired a warning shot Sunday night in the 20500 block of Lesure, near 8 Mile Rd. and Schaefer, while police were responding to a call about a home invasion at the address.

Plummer called 911 about strangers outside his house, police said. He said thought the cops were burglars and fired to try to scare them away,

Prosecutors say said two injured officers were transported to Sinai Grace hospital for treatment. One of them remained there Wednesday, being treated for gunshot wound to his face.

“This case is very unfortunate and could have been much worse. We simply cannot and will not ignore the alleged actions of the defendant in this case,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

“The victims could well have been a neighbor, or a small child. The lives of these officers, who were doing their jobs, will never be the same and we must hold people accountable for their actions.”

A probable cause conference in the case is scheduled for April 26, and a preliminary exam for May 2.

The officers’ names have not been released.