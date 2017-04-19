2 Charged With Assault With Intent To Murder In Greektown Brawl

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two men are facing multiple charges in the videotaped beating of another man in Detroit’s Greektown over the weekend.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says 23-year-old Stanley Faulk of Inkster and 26-year-old Keith Harvey of Detroit were arraigned in 36th District Court court Wednesday on assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault and unarmed robbery charges.
It is alleged that cocaine was found on Harvey at the time of his arrest, leading to an additional charge of cocaine possession.
Authorities say victim Brandon Putnam was with friends in the busy entertainment district, early Sunday morning, when an argument with a group of about eight men turned into a brawl.
Putnam was beaten to the ground and robbed as he tried to help one of his friends, prosecutors say. Video shows his head striking a curb. He remained hospitalized Wednesday but is expected to recover, according to authorities.
Police say a third suspect, a 21-year-old man, was arrested in Warren Tuesday. Investigators are still searching for five additional suspects, all of which have been identified.
Cell phone video of the incident went viral, with more than 2 million views on Facebook.
Note: Information from Detroit Police Chief James Craig Tuesday that none of the suspects involved in the brawl were Detroit residents turned out to be incorrect.