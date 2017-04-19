Bloomfield Township Mansion Destroyed By Fire

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – A lakefront Bloomfield Township mansion has gone up in flames.
Fire Chief David Piche says the cause of the fast-moving fire at the opulent home — on Blue Heron Court near Square Lake Rd. and Telegraph, on Upper Long Lake — is unknown at this time.
Piche said most of the home has been destroyed and it appears to be a total loss.
“Investigation of the fire will ensue in the days to come, once the structure is found to be safe to get into,” he told WWJ’s Greg Bowman. “No one hurt, no injuries at this time. The homeowners got out safely.”
Piche says fire departments from Waterford, Southfield and West Bloomfield were called in to assist in putting out the blaze, Wednesday morning. Just before noon he said crews were still on the scene working on hot spots and they’re expected to remain there most of the day.
Piche said the home is about 15,000-square feet. Real estate website Zillow estimates its value at $2.1 million.