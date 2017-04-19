Car Crashes Into House In Rockwood

Developing news this morning from Rockwood — south of Metro Airport … where a car has crashed into a house.
A driver allegedly was involved in a hit and run crash in Flat Rock and tried to speed away, only to end up careening into a home in Rockwood, WWJ’s Ron Dewey reported live from the scene. It happened at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“At the curb here, it appeared to veer off the road, striking a vehicle that’s parked at the first house, coming east into the second house and actually landing inside of the house,” Rockwood Police Chief Steve Rowe told Dewey.
Luckily for the homeowners, they were in another part of the house when it happened.
The driver was transported to the hospital in grave condition.