Car Crashes Into House In Rockwood

April 19, 2017 7:34 AM

Developing news this morning from Rockwood — south of Metro Airport … where a car has crashed into a house.

A driver allegedly was involved in a hit and run crash in Flat Rock and tried to speed away, only to end up careening into a home in Rockwood, WWJ’s Ron Dewey reported live from the scene. It happened at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“At the curb here, it appeared to veer off the road, striking a vehicle that’s parked at the first house, coming east into the second house and actually landing inside of the house,” Rockwood Police Chief Steve Rowe told Dewey.

Luckily for the homeowners, they were in another part of the house when it happened.

The driver was transported to the hospital in grave condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia