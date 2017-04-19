Celtics Coach: If Smart Made A Gesture, ‘It’s Unacceptable’

April 19, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics coach Brad Stevens says he is aware of video that appears to show guard Marcus Smart making an obscene gesture toward the crowd during Boston’s Game 2 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The video appears to show Smart giving someone the middle finger after missing a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s game.

Stevens said during a conference call Wednesday that he couldn’t tell exactly what Smart was doing in the video he had seen, but added that “if he made a gesture, it’s inappropriate” and that it would be handled by the league.

Smart played 27 minutes in the 111-97 loss, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Bulls lead the series 2-0. Game 3 is Friday in Chicago.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia