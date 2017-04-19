Detroit EMT Charged With Ignoring Call About Baby Not Breathing

April 19, 2017 10:26 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A now former Detroit emergency medical technician is facing criminal charges for failing to respond to a medical run.

Ann Marie Thomas, 45, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on one count of willful neglect of duty, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Worthy says at 5:42 p.m. on May 30 of 2015, it is alleged that Thomas intentionally delayed her response to a dispatch of an 8-month-old infant who was struggling to breathe near a home in the 19900 block of Glastonbury in Detroit. Worthy said Thomas stopped driving her vehicle and parked less than a mile away from the location.

Another EMT unit was dispatched to the location, but the child died later that day, according to prosecutors.

Thomas was fired by the city in June of that year.

She faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia