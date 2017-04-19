Don’t Be Alarmed: Tornado Siren Will Sound At 1 PM For Statewide Drill

April 19, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: tornado

DETROIT (WWJ) – Would you know what to do if a tornado hit? It’s your chance to practice with a statewide tornado drill Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Chris Kelenske, Deputy Director of Emergency Management/Homeland Security in Michigan, says tornado sirens will sound at 1 p.m.

It’s part of the Severe Weather Awareness Week.

“We want you to act as if there has been a tornado or a tornado warning is in place, and to take the appropriate steps at that time,” Kelenske said. “At least think about what they would do at that time — whether they’re at their place of business, at school, in a store, out for a walk. Best case scenario is everybody physically takes those steps to protect themselves.”

If you’re indoors, Kelenske says go to the lowest place to seek shelter, a basement or interior hallway. If outside, go to a low point like a ditch and cover your head with your arms.

 

Don’t be alarmed when you hear it. WWJ Newsradio 950 will take part in the drill, airing the alert siren at 1 p.m. (Note: Macomb County has opted out of the drill).

“While there may be times we do have the ability to warn everybody, there are times when that may not happen,” he stressed, so it’s a good idea to look out for signs of an approaching tornado, including a dark, greenish sky, hail, or a loud roar like a freight train.

The drill is timely, as there is a threat of severe weather Wednesday and Thursday in southeast Michigan.

AccuWeather says thunderstorms are possible beginning at around 2 p.m. into the evening.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest severe weather updates during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

