Julia Roberts Named People’s ‘Most Beautiful’ For Record Fifth Time

LOS ANGELES (AP/WWJ) — Julia Roberts is more than just a “Pretty Woman.” People magazine has named her the “World’s Most Beautiful Woman” for a record fifth time.
The magazine announced Roberts’ selection on Wednesday. The 49-year-old actress has previously claimed the cover spot in 2010, 2005, 2000 and 1991.
Roberts, who won an Academy Award for “Erin Brockovich,” says she is “very flattered” by the experience.
People’s 28th annual “World’s Most Beautiful” double-issue will be on newsstands Friday.
“In fact, Roberts is now way ahead of pal George Clooney, who has been PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive twice,” PEOPLE said. “Jokes Roberts of the feat, “I’m going to mention that in my Christmas card to the Clooneys this year.”
She was first chosen in 1991 at 23 years old. Roberts described herself at that point as “adorable and naive.”