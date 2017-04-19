Metro Detroit Restaurants ‘Tagalong’ For Girl Scout Cookie Bake-Off

(WWJ) America’s favorite cookies will meet Detroit area’s finest chefs at 2017 Girl Scout Cookie Gala — It’s a cook-off with cookies.
For the competition, chefs and bakers from eight area restaurants have to whip up a desert using a Girl Scout cookie.
For example, Big Rock Chophouse in Birmingham has to use Samoa’s; Crispelli’s Bakery and Pizzeria in Troy has to use Tagalongs; and Fifty-One-O-One in Dearborn: Trefoils.
The Girl Scouts’ Jeni Carino says four awards will go to the best of the best.
“It’s a combination of the flavor, the texture, the creativity, and use of the Girl Scout cookie,” she said.
While the restaurants and chefs and bakers are aiming at an award, there are those of us who would be happier just to be a judge! But, alas, all those spots are filled — by people and businesses whom each paid $100 for a ticket the the 15th Annual Girl Scout Cookie Gala.
Carino says the event is the largest fundraiser for the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan. It’s the 15th year for the competition.
The event is 6-9 p.m. tonight at the MGM Grand Hotel Ballroom in Detroit.