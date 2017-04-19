Michigan Legislators Promote Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April 19, 2017 6:00 PM

LANSING (AP) — A group of bipartisan Michigan lawmakers is proposing legislation to help sexual assault victims as part of sexual assault awareness month.

Democratic Rep. Kristy Pagan of Canton and Republican Laura Cox of Livonia are introducing resolutions in the House to declare April sexual assault awareness month.

Meanwhile, Lawton Republican Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker has introduced a bill she says would increase pay to health care providers for helping police with evidence to bring attackers to justice.

Ann Arbor Democratic Sen. Rebekah Warren says she has introduced companion legislation to provide adequate funding as well.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia