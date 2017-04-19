Michigan State Football Recruit Recovering After Jet-Ski Accident

April 19, 2017 8:23 PM
Filed Under: Michigan State Football

DETROIT (AP) — The high school coach of Michigan State signee Lashawn Paulino-Bell says the defensive lineman is expected to make a full recovery after a jet-skiing accident last weekend.

Roger Harriott, the coach at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, confirmed Wednesday that Paulino-Bell was hurt in an accident in the Bahamas on Sunday. He was airlifted to a hospital in the Miami area, and Harriott described him as “very stable” despite some trauma to his organs.

Paulino-Bell is part of Michigan State’s 2017 signing class and helped St. Thomas Aquinas to a state championship last season. His aunt said updates on his health would be provided on a GoFundMe page set up for him.

More AP college football: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

 

