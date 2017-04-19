Miguel Cabrera Was A ‘Jeopardy’ Question Tuesday [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Miguel Cabrera celebrated his 34th birthday Tuesday by pounding a home run 451 feet.
Even though the Tigers went on to lose the game to the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 Cabrera had another reason to celebrate. Miggy wound up being a question in a “Jeopardy” category called “baseball.”
“In 2012 Miguel Cabrera got on his horse & became the first hitter to win this distinction since 1967,” the question read.
Other questions in the category involved the 2016 Cleveland Indians, Lou Gehrig’s number and WAR.