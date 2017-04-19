Much Of Downtown Plymouth Loses Power Due To Equipment Problem

April 19, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (WWJ) — A large chunk of downtown Plymouth is without power on Wednesday afternoon.

DTE says about 4,000 customers don’t have electricity due to an equipment problem. Service should be restored by early Wednesday evening.

Meantime, nearly 300 customers are without service in Shelby Township due to downed power lines. A section of Speedway Drive — near 21 Mile and Van Dyke — is closed while work is being done. Service in that neighborhood is expected to be back late Wednesday afternoon.

Thunderstorms are expected to roll through Metro Detroit on Wednesday evening, which could also cause power problems for residents.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia