Much Of Downtown Plymouth Loses Power Due To Equipment Problem

PLYMOUTH (WWJ) — A large chunk of downtown Plymouth is without power on Wednesday afternoon.
DTE says about 4,000 customers don’t have electricity due to an equipment problem. Service should be restored by early Wednesday evening.
Meantime, nearly 300 customers are without service in Shelby Township due to downed power lines. A section of Speedway Drive — near 21 Mile and Van Dyke — is closed while work is being done. Service in that neighborhood is expected to be back late Wednesday afternoon.
Thunderstorms are expected to roll through Metro Detroit on Wednesday evening, which could also cause power problems for residents.
Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.