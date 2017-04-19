Police Alert Residents After Daytime Burglaries In Franklin-Bingham Farms

FRANKLIN (WWJ) – The Franklin-Bingham Police Department is warning residents to be on alert after two burglaries in broad daylight.
Wednesday morning’s robbery was at a home in Bingham Farms near Telegraph Rd., south of 13 Mile Rd. The suspect, or suspects, are breaking down doors, police say — with these recent incidents happening between the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Police did not offer any details about what was stolen. No injuries were reported.
Last year, in the same area, police said crooks were pulling up in trucks or vans, prying open doors to homes for sale and stealing large appliances.
Residents are asked to report all suspicious activity, police and/or vehicles in the area to the police at 248-626-5444.