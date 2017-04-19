Police Release Photos Of Remaining Wanted Suspects In Greektown Brawl

April 19, 2017 9:09 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit have released photos of the remaining four suspects believed to be involved in a massive brawl in Greektown over the weekend.

Police are searching for Darnell Shaw, 19, Myron Larkins, 20, Rachann Yarbrough, 21, and Tyrone Larkins, 24.

“To those four individuals, we will find you, we will arrest you,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig said in a press release.

A graphic video of the incident went viral on Facebook with more than two million views.

Four other suspects are in police custody. 23-year-old Stanley Faulk of Inkster and 26-year-old Keith Harvey of Detroit were arraigned on Wednesday on assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault and unarmed robbery charges.

One man who was seriously injured during the incident was taken by EMS to a local hospital. He remained hospitalized Tuesday but was expected to recover, Craig said.

Police have said they were never called to the disturbance in the busy entertainment district Saturday night, but they were made aware of it via Facebook. By the time officers arrived on the scene, the suspects had fled.

Craig said his department would immediately increase patrols to summertime levels in the wake of the disturbance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia