Police Release Photos Of Remaining Wanted Suspects In Greektown Brawl

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit have released photos of the remaining four suspects believed to be involved in a massive brawl in Greektown over the weekend.
Police are searching for Darnell Shaw, 19, Myron Larkins, 20, Rachann Yarbrough, 21, and Tyrone Larkins, 24.
“To those four individuals, we will find you, we will arrest you,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig said in a press release.
A graphic video of the incident went viral on Facebook with more than two million views.
Four other suspects are in police custody. 23-year-old Stanley Faulk of Inkster and 26-year-old Keith Harvey of Detroit were arraigned on Wednesday on assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault and unarmed robbery charges.
One man who was seriously injured during the incident was taken by EMS to a local hospital. He remained hospitalized Tuesday but was expected to recover, Craig said.
Police have said they were never called to the disturbance in the busy entertainment district Saturday night, but they were made aware of it via Facebook. By the time officers arrived on the scene, the suspects had fled.
Craig said his department would immediately increase patrols to summertime levels in the wake of the disturbance.